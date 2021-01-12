Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows.
  • Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.

Gold edged higher through the Asian session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1860 region.

The precious metal built on the previous day's bounce from over one-month lows, around the $1817 region and gained some positive traction during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The uptick allowed the XAU/USD to snap four consecutive days of the losing streak, though a combination of factors might keep a lid on any runaway rally.

The US dollar was seen consolidating its recent strong gains, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. This, along with political turmoil in Washington and growing market worries about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases worldwide, further underpinned the safe-haven XAU/USD.

It is worth reporting that House Democrats plan to impeach the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unless he steps down or is removed before then. That said, the ongoing rally in the US Treasury bond yields – amid hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus – should help revive the USD and cap any meaningful upside for the non-yielding yellow metal.

Meanwhile, expectations that President-elect Joe Biden would push for a multi-trillion-dollar stimulus package remained supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment in the global financial markets. This might further contribute to limit gains for the XAU/USD amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

Even from a technical perspective, last week's sustained breakthrough a rising wedge might have already shifted the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders. This further makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the XAU/USD has bottomed out and positioning for any further appreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1860.09
Today Daily Change 14.83
Today Daily Change % 0.80
Today daily open 1845.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1885.83
Daily SMA50 1867.93
Daily SMA100 1891.46
Daily SMA200 1840.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1856.82
Previous Daily Low 1816.96
Previous Weekly High 1959.42
Previous Weekly Low 1828.27
Previous Monthly High 1906.87
Previous Monthly Low 1775.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1832.19
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1841.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 1822.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 1799.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 1782.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 1862.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 1879.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 1902.26

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 amid cautious market mood

EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 amid cautious market mood

EUR/USD is trading above 1.2150, having recovered from lower levels. The US dollar turns south alongside yields amid a cautious market mood. Covid fears and fresh China-Hong Kong tensions keep traders on the edge. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances to 1.3550 as US dollar bulls take a breather

GBP/USD advances to 1.3550 as US dollar bulls take a breather

GBP/USD extends the bounce towards 1.3550 as the US dollar takes a breather after the recent rally. The UK policymakers suggest the worst isn’t over for the hard-hit UK economy amid the covid crisis. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.

Gold news

Forex Today: Dollar takes a breather from gains, Fed's Brainard, coronavirus news eyed

Forex Today: Dollar takes a breather from gains, Fed's Brainard, coronavirus news eyed

The US dollar is off the highs and markets have stabilized after a risk-off day on Monday. US bond yields remain high ahead of a speech by Fed's Brainard. Coronavirus statistics remain dire yet vaccinations in the UK have been ramped up. 

Read more

US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50

US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50

The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have met some important resistance in the 90.70 region at the beginning of the week.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures