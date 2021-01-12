Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to gains near $1860 region, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold gained positive traction on Tuesday and recovered further from one-month lows.
  • Negative oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for bullish traders.
  • Weakness below the $1850 confluence support should pave the way for a further slide.

Gold gained some positive traction on Tuesday and built on the previous day's goodish rebound from over one-month lows, around the $1817 region. The precious metal maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, around the $1860 region.

The recovery momentum pushed the XAU/USD back above 50-hour SMA, which now coincides with a short-term ascending trend-line. The mentioned confluence support is currently pegged near the $1850 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for traders and will be looked upon for some meaningful opportunities.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction and support prospects for additional intraday gains. That said, oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts are still holding in the negative territory and yet to confirm the bullish bias, warranting some caution for bullish traders.

Hence, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the $1880 level and might be seen as a selling opportunity. This, in turn, should cap the upside near 100-day SMA, around the $1888-90 congestion zone. However, some follow-through strength beyond the $1900 mark will negate the bearish outlook.

Conversely, a convincing break below the $1850 confluence support will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the slide back towards the $1817 region (one-month lows), before eventually dropping to the $1800 mark en-route November monthly swing lows, around the $1765-64 region.

Gold 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1861.18
Today Daily Change 15.92
Today Daily Change % 0.86
Today daily open 1845.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1885.83
Daily SMA50 1867.93
Daily SMA100 1891.46
Daily SMA200 1840.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1856.82
Previous Daily Low 1816.96
Previous Weekly High 1959.42
Previous Weekly Low 1828.27
Previous Monthly High 1906.87
Previous Monthly Low 1775.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1832.19
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1841.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 1822.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 1799.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 1782.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 1862.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 1879.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 1902.26

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

