Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to gains near $1845 region

- Gold edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday amid softer USD.
- The upbeat market mood, an uptick in the US bond yields kept a lid on any further gains.
- Investors now look forward to the US consumer inflation figures for some trading impetus.
Gold held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen trading near the $1843-44 region, up around 0.35% for the day.
A softer tone surrounding the US dollar benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive of a positive move for the fourth consecutive session. However, a combination of factors held bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped the upside for the XAU/USD.
The progress in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, along with hopes for a massive US fiscal spending, has been fueling expectations for a strong global economic recovery. This, in turn, continued boosting investors' confidence and kept a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven gold.
Apart from the risk-on mood, developments to fast-track the US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package provided a modest lift to the US Treasury bond yields. This could act as another factor that might drive flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying, beyond the $1850 region, before positioning for any further appreciating move. The XAU/USD might then extend the recent bounce from the $1785 region, or over two-month lows and aim to test the $1875-76 supply zone.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the latest consumer inflation figures. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment, US bond yields and the USD price dynamics for some short-term opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1845.33
|Today Daily Change
|9.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|1836.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1841.18
|Daily SMA50
|1859.59
|Daily SMA100
|1870.35
|Daily SMA200
|1855.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1848.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1828.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1871.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1841.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1836.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1827.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1818.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1807.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1846.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1857.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1866.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
