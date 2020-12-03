Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to gains near $1840 area, over one-week tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session amid sustained USD selling.
  • Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus weighed on the greenback and benefitted the commodity.
  • COVID-19 vaccine optimism held bulls from placing aggressive bets and might cap the upside.

Gold maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, or over one-week highs around the $1840 region.

The US dollar prolonged its recent bearish trajectory and plunged to its lowest in more than two years on Thursday amid hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus. The US lawmakers, so far, have failed to reach an agreement but there were early signs that a $908 billion bipartisan proposal could be gaining traction.

This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the dollar-denominated commodity to build on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or near five-month lows. Apart from this, a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields further drove flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal and remained supportive.

The uptick marked the third consecutive day of a positive move, though the optimism about developments towards the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines kept a lid on any runaway rally for the XAU/USD. Market participants now look forward to the releases of Initial Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI from the US for a fresh impetus.

From a technical perspective, the commodity remains below a previous strong support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the $1850-48 region. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the XAU/USD has bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1841.41
Today Daily Change 13.01
Today Daily Change % 0.71
Today daily open 1828.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1855.68
Daily SMA50 1880.4
Daily SMA100 1910.27
Daily SMA200 1801.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1832.52
Previous Daily Low 1807.55
Previous Weekly High 1876.14
Previous Weekly Low 1774.4
Previous Monthly High 1965.58
Previous Monthly Low 1764.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1822.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1817.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 1813.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 1797.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 1788.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 1838.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 1847.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 1863.07

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

GBP/USD hits three-month highs amid Brexit hopes

GBP/USD is rising toward 1.3450, the highest since September, shrugging off Brexit concerns. France may reportedly veto a deal if it sees too many compromises from the EU. The final US Services PMI, vaccine developments and US data are all awaited. 

EUR/USD resumes advance, reaches fresh highs

The EUR/USD pair is firmly advancing beyond 1.2100, trading at levels that were last seen in April 2018. The dollar is under pressure amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus and an upcoming vaccine. Investors are shrugging off Germany's extended restrictions.

XAU/USD clings to gains near $1840 area, over one-week tops

Gold maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, or over one-week highs around the $1840 region.

Crypto market relentlessly fighting for new yearly highs

Bitcoin is leading the recovery in the cryptocurrency market after reclaiming the position above $19,000. Ethereum has managed to bring down the critical hurdle at $600 while Ripple is holding slightly above $0.62.

