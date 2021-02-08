Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs to two-day tops, beyond $1820 confluence hurdle

- Gold turned positive for the second consecutive session on Monday.
- Move beyond $1820 confluence supports prospects for further gains.
- Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution for bullish traders.
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1808 area and turned positive for the second consecutive session on Monday. The uptick pushed the commodity to two-day tops, around the $1823 region during the mid-European session.
With the latest leg up, the XAU/USD has now found acceptance above the $1820 confluence hurdle – comprising of 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1876-$1785 recent downfall and 100-hour SMA. A sustained move beyond might have already set the stage for an extension of the ongoing recovery from two-month lows set last Thursday.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction and have just started moving into the bullish territory on the 4-hourly chart. The set-up supports prospects for additional intraday gains, though bearish oscillators on the daily chart warrant caution for aggressive bullish traders.
Hence, the recovery momentum might confront stiff resistance and remain capped near a previous strong horizontal support breakpoint near the $1830 region. Any subsequent move up runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $1840-42 zone, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
On the flip side, the 23.6% Fibo. level – just ahead of the $1800 round-figure mark – now seems to have emerged as immediate support. Failure to defend the mentioned support level might turn the XAU/USD vulnerable to accelerate the fall back towards challenging last week's swing lows support, around the $1785 region.
XAU/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1820.84
|Today Daily Change
|9.62
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1811.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1842.94
|Daily SMA50
|1858.09
|Daily SMA100
|1871.81
|Daily SMA200
|1854.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1815.23
|Previous Daily Low
|1792.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1871.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1806.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1800.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1797.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1783.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1773.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1820.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1829.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1843.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 amid US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.2050, marginally as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback. The Europan Sentix Investor Confidence missed with -0.2 points.
DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. Only one significant supply barrier sits ahead of DOGE. But if it closes above $0.059, prices will rise to $0.12.
XAU/USD reverses intraday dip, holds steady above $1815 level
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1808 region on the first day of a new week. A combination of factors might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the commodity.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), navigates within a side-lined theme around the 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.
The index alternates gains with losses around the 91.00 region on Monday amidst a narrow range trade and following Friday’s strong pullback after reaching new yearly peaks around 91.60.