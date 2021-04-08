Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs to three-week tops, above $1,745 ahead of Powell

- Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and assisted gold to regain traction on Thursday.
- Acceptance above 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart supports prospects for further gains.
- A sustained move beyond the $1,760-65 hurdle will confirm a bullish double-bottom breakout.
Gold held on to its intraday gains near three-week tops and is now looking to build on the momentum further beyond the $1,745-46 resistance zone.
A fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields undermined the US dollar, which, in turn, extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. That said, the underlying bullish sentiment kept a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Investors also seemed reluctant and preferred to wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech before placing any aggressive bets around the non-yielding yellow metal.
From a technical perspective, acceptance above 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart supports prospects for an extension of the recent bounce from multi-month lows, around the $1,677-76 region, which constituted the formation of a bullish double-bottom. The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction and just moved into the bullish territory on the daily chart.
Hence, a subsequent towards a previous strong support breakpoint, around the $1,760-65 region, looks a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying will validate the double-bottom breakout and set the stage for additional gains. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the momentum towards an intermediate hurdle near the $1,782 region before eventually aiming back to reclaim the $1,800 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the $1,735 level and the overnight swing lows, around the $1,730 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by the $1,720 horizontal support. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate any positive bias and turn the XAU/USD vulnerable to challenge the $1,700 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended back towards challenging the $1,677-76 support zone.
Gold 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1747.48
|Today Daily Change
|9.68
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|1737.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1728.4
|Daily SMA50
|1764.06
|Daily SMA100
|1811.07
|Daily SMA200
|1858.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1744.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1730.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1735.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1739.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1730.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1723.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1717.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1744.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1751.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1758.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
