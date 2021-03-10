Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs to one-week tops, further recovery seems elusive

- A modest USD pullback assisted gold to regain some positive traction on Wednesday.
- Acceptance above 23.6% Fibo. and 200-hour SMA supports prospects for further gains.
- Bearish oscillators on the daily chart warrants might keep a lid on the recovery move.
Gold finally broke out of its intraday consolidative trading range and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1723-24 region during the early North American session.
The US dollar surrendered its intraday gains and witnessed some selling in the last hour following the release of a rather unimpressive US consumer inflation figures. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity.
That said, the prevalent upbeat market mood held bullish traders from placing aggressive bets around the safe-haven precious metal. Apart from this, a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields further collaborated to cap gains for the non-yielding yellow metal.
From a technical perspective, the commodity has managed to find acceptance above the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the $1814-$1677 downfall. Bulls are now looking to build on the momentum beyond 200-hour SMA, though any meaningful recovery still seems elusive.
Technical indicators on the daily chart have just recovered from the oversold territory but are still holding deep in the bearish territory. Moreover, RSI (14) on the 1-hourly chart has already moved on the verge of breaking into the overbought zone.
Hence, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront stiff resistance and might still be seen as a selling opportunity near 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $1730 region. This, in turn, should cap the XAU/USD near the $1739-40 heavy supply zone.
The latter near the 50% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively will suggest that the commodity might have bottomed out in the near-term. A fresh bout of short-covering might then push the XAU/USD back towards the $1760-65 strong horizontal support breakpoint.
XAU/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1720.18
|Today Daily Change
|3.94
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1716.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1765.57
|Daily SMA50
|1822.03
|Daily SMA100
|1844.46
|Daily SMA200
|1859.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1720.7
|Previous Daily Low
|1680.24
|Previous Weekly High
|1759.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1687.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1705.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1695.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1690.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1665.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1650.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1731.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1746.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1771.67
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher after US Core CPI misses
EUR/USD is edging up to 1.19 after US Core CPI missed estimates with 1.3% YoY in February. Ten-year Treasury yields are hovering around 1.55% ahead of the all-important bond-auction due later.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. US inflation missed estimates.
XAU/USD consolidates Tuesday's gains below $1,720 resistance
XAU/USD is struggling to build on Tuesday's strong gains. Key resistance for gold is located at $1,720. Buyers could look to defend $1,700 if XAU/USD loses traction.
Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high
Cardano seems to have begun another technical breakout toward $1.56. The IOMAP chart reveals ADA has a relatively smooth path, adding credence to the uptrend. The MACD cross also reinforces the bullish narrative.
GameStop Corporation the sequel, on traders screens everywhere
GameStop (GME) here we go again, you just can't keep a good stock down! GME shares ended Tuesday up 26% at near $250. GME decides to keep going and is nearing $300 in Wednesday's pre-market!