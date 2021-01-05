Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs to near one-month tops, closer to $1950 level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Renewed USD selling bias assisted gold to attract some dip-buying on Tuesday.
  • COVID-19 jitters provided an additional boost to the safe-haven precious metal.
  • The underlying bullish tone in the markets might cap gains for the commodity.

Gold edged higher during the early European session and climbed to near one-month tops, around the $1948-50 region in the last hour.

A combination of supporting factors helped limit a modest intraday pullback, rather assisted the precious metal to attract some dip-buying near the $1934 region on Tuesday. The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity.

Apart from this, concerns about the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases and uncertainty about a US runoff election in the state of Georgia extended some additional support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Apart from this, the likelihood of more US fiscal stimulus further drove some flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal.

That said, the underlying bullish tone in the global financial markets might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the XAU/USD, at least for the time being. Investors have been betting on a strong economic recovery in 2021 amid the recent optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease.

From a technical perspective, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront some resistance near November daily closing highs, around the $1950 region. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the mentioned barrier before traders start positioning for an extension of the recent bullish momentum.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI, which might influence the USD price dynamics. Traders might further take cues from developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1945.9
Today Daily Change 2.08
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1943.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1872.71
Daily SMA50 1866.98
Daily SMA100 1894.19
Daily SMA200 1833.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1944.57
Previous Daily Low 1903.69
Previous Weekly High 1901.02
Previous Weekly Low 1869.32
Previous Monthly High 1906.87
Previous Monthly Low 1775.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1928.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1919.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 1916.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 1889.81
Daily Pivot Point S3 1875.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 1957.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 1971.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 1998.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow

GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow

GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, off the lows. The pound suffered a blow after the UK entered a harsh lockdown following a surge in cases. Britain is struggling with a contagious covid strain and plans to ramp up vaccinations. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections

EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections

EUR/USD is trading above 1.2250, up on the day as markets eagerly await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid variant and vaccine deployment are also moving markets. 

EUR/USD News

Gold climbs to near one-month tops, closer to $1950 level

Gold climbs to near one-month tops, closer to $1950 level

Renewed USD selling bias assisted gold to attract some dip-buying on Tuesday. COVID-19 jitters provided an additional boost to the safe-haven precious metal. The underlying bullish tone in the markets might cap gains for the commodity.

Gold news

Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline

The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, although DXY managed well to bounce off multi-month lows around 89.40 (January 4).

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures