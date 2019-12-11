Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD challenges the 1472 resistance ahead of the FOMC

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold is testing the 1472 resistance and the four-hour 200 SMA.
  • Investors will be watching the FOMC closely at 19:00 GMT and the press conference at 19:30 GMT. 
 

Gold daily chart

  
Gold is consolidating above four-month lows below the 50/100 SMAs but above the 200 SMA. The FOMC at 19:00 GMT and the press conference at 19:30 GMT can lead to high volatility. 
 

Gold four-hour chart 

 
XAU/USD is challenging the 1472 resistance level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. A daily close above this level can lead to further gains towards the 1480/85 resistance zone. On the flip side, if the bears break the 1465 support level, the market can weaken towards the 1455/50 support zone. 
    

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1472.3
Today Daily Change 7.60
Today Daily Change % 0.52
Today daily open 1464.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1465.8
Daily SMA50 1481.21
Daily SMA100 1488.13
Daily SMA200 1406.77
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1469.1
Previous Daily Low 1460.1
Previous Weekly High 1484.06
Previous Weekly Low 1454.05
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1465.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1463.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 1460.16
Daily Pivot Point S2 1455.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 1451.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 1469.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 1473.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 1478.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

