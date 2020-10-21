Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers catch a breather around weekly resistance line

- Gold eases from the intraday high of $1,920.58.
- Sellers will look for entries below a three-week-old support line.
- Monthly top offers an additional upside hurdle to the bulls before the key horizontal resistance.
Gold steps back from the intraday top while declining to $1,917.28 during the pre-European session on Wednesday. Even so, the bullion marks 0.57% intraday gains while keeping its upside break of 200-bar SMA.
With the strong RSI conditions, not near the overbought levels around 70, favoring the commodity’s further upside, gold buyers can easily overcome the $1,921 immediate hurdle.
However, the monthly high near $1,933 can probe the bulls afterward, which if broken can direct the gold prices towards the mid-September high, also comprising multiple peaks marked since the late-August, close to $1,973/74.
Meanwhile, 200-bar SMA near $1,912 precedes the $1,900 threshold to challenge short-term sellers. Also acting as the immediate key support is an upward sloping trend line from September 28, at $1,897 now.
Should the gold bears dominate past-$1,897, the current month’s low near $1,873 could regain market attention.
Gold four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1917.03
|Today Daily Change
|10.81
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57%
|Today daily open
|1906.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1895
|Daily SMA50
|1924.78
|Daily SMA100
|1875.07
|Daily SMA200
|1756.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1914.18
|Previous Daily Low
|1894.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1882.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1906.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1902.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1895.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1885.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1876.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1915.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1924.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1934.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
