Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls to retain control while above 21-DMA

- Gold defends gains amid tepid risk sentiment, dollar strength.
- Technical set up on a daily chart favors the XAU bulls.
- Focus on US data and sentiment on global stocks.
Gold prices (XAU/USD) are reversing a temporary pullback seen on Thursday after the rates reached a new weekly high at 1744.75.
At the press time, gold trades around 1730 levels, posting small gains, as it looks to extend the bounce from daily lows of 1722.44.
The bulls are likely to remain in control so long the price holds above the 21-day Simple Moving Average (DMA), which is now placed at 1723.85.
The yellow metal confirmed a falling channel breakout on the daily chart last Wednesday, following a daily closing above the falling trendline resistance at 1731.63. The upside break got further credence after the price pierced the 21-DMA from below for the first time in six days.
At the moment, gold bulls are struggling around the 1730 mark, but the outlook over the coming weeks still remains constructive, with the pattern target of 1825. However, the seven-year highs at 1765.38 will be a crucial level to beat for the bulls en route the 1800 level.
The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) points higher above the midline, now standing at 54.36. Therefore, the safe-haven has significant scope for further upside.
Alternatively, a daily closing below the 21-DMA would prompt the sellers to return in the near-term, with a correction towards 1700 not ruled out. The next support is aligned at the upward sloping 50-DMA at 1709.
All in all, the path of least resistance appears to the upside in gold and any pullbacks could likely be a good opportunity for the buyers.
Gold: Daily chart
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1730.54
|Today Daily Change
|3.63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1726.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1723.52
|Daily SMA50
|1706.68
|Daily SMA100
|1648.82
|Daily SMA200
|1573.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1744.75
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.74
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1730.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1735.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1708.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1740.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1754.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1763.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
