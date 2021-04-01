Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls struggle to lift price above $1,720

- XAU/USD is posting modest gains following Wednesday's upsurge.
- $1,725 aligns as a key resistance in the near-term.
- A daily close below $1,700 could attract sellers.
Following the sharp decline witnessed earlier in the week, the XAU/USD pair rose sharply on Wednesday and gained more than 1%. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield staying in the negative territory on Thursday, the pair continued to edge higher but struggled to climb above $1,720 and was last seen gaining 0.33% on the day at $1,713.
Gold technical outlook
On the four-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator retreated toward 50 following the rejection at $1,720, suggesting that the bullish momentum has eased somewhat. That static resistance is also reinforced by the 50-period SMA. If gold manages to break above that level, the next hurdle is located at $1,725 (100-period SMA, former support) ahead of $1,735 (starting point of the five-day drop witnessed in late March).
On the flip side, key support is located at $1,700 (psychological level). As long as XAU/USD stays afloat above that level, sellers could opt-out to remain on the sidelines. A daily close below that support, however, could trigger another technical selloff and drag the price to $1,680, where the cycle low is located.
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1713.7
|Today Daily Change
|6.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1707.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1721.11
|Daily SMA50
|1773.9
|Daily SMA100
|1817.02
|Daily SMA200
|1859.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1715.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1677.98
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1701.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1692.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1685.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1662.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1647.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1722.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1737.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1760
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
