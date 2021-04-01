Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls struggle to lift price above $1,720

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • XAU/USD is posting modest gains following Wednesday's upsurge.
  • $1,725 aligns as a key resistance in the near-term.
  • A daily close below $1,700 could attract sellers.

Following the sharp decline witnessed earlier in the week, the XAU/USD pair rose sharply on Wednesday and gained more than 1%. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield staying in the negative territory on Thursday, the pair continued to edge higher but struggled to climb above $1,720 and was last seen gaining 0.33% on the day at $1,713.

Gold technical outlook

On the four-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator retreated toward 50 following the rejection at $1,720, suggesting that the bullish momentum has eased somewhat. That static resistance is also reinforced by the 50-period SMA. If gold manages to break above that level, the next hurdle is located at $1,725 (100-period SMA, former support) ahead of $1,735 (starting point of the five-day drop witnessed in late March).

On the flip side, key support is located at $1,700 (psychological level). As long as XAU/USD stays afloat above that level, sellers could opt-out to remain on the sidelines. A daily close below that support, however, could trigger another technical selloff and drag the price to $1,680, where the cycle low is located.

Additional levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1713.7
Today Daily Change 6.06
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 1707.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1721.11
Daily SMA50 1773.9
Daily SMA100 1817.02
Daily SMA200 1859.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1715.33
Previous Daily Low 1677.98
Previous Weekly High 1747.12
Previous Weekly Low 1721.69
Previous Monthly High 1759.98
Previous Monthly Low 1676.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1701.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1692.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 1685.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 1662.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 1647.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 1722.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 1737.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 1760

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns

EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI

GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI

GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. after President Biden presented his infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside

XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside

Gold looks to extend the recovery momentum beyond 200-HMA. Bull flag breakout on the 1H chart suggests more gains ahead. Overbought RSI conditions remain a cause for concern for XAU bulls.

Gold News

Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff

Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff

Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.

Read more

XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers

XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers

XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures