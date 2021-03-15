Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls stepping up to plate

- Gold prices on the verge of significant upside correction.
- A weekly 50% mean reversion of the bearish impulse could be on the cards.
The price of gold is trading at $1,731 in a tight range in very quiet markets on Tuesday in early Asia,
Overnight, the yellow metal was attempting to break a key resistance area, albeit without conviction, travelling within a tight $1,721.72 and $1,734.57 range and ended by the bell on Wall Street up 0.25%.
Meanwhile, gold was robust no matter that the US dollar was also firmer.
The US dollar was taking its cues from a more positive outlook for the US economic recovery as traders get set for this week’s FOMC meeting.
Markets expect that the Fed will upgrade growth projections due to the successful vaccine rollout and recently agreed on fiscal stimulus.
A more hawkish bias would be strongly bullish for the US dollar and gold will be weighed by bond markets in decline for the foreseeable future.
The outflows from the precious complex would be expected if real rates continue to rise and so long as such heads as US Treasury Secretary and Fed speakers continue to play down inflation risk, seeing the risk as only small, transitory and manageable.
Gold technical analysis
With the price supported by the 21 month SMA, the bears ate being held in check, for now.
From a weekly perspective, the bulls are looking to old support to act as resistance around a 50% mean reversion of the bearish impulse at $1,765.
Weekly chart
4-hour Momentum is bullish also. The price is above the 21 SMA and a break of current highs at $1,740 will be highly bullish.
4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure but above 1.1900
The EUR/USD pair is down for a second consecutive day, trading in the 1.1920/30 price zone as the AstraZeneca vaccine woes continue with more European countries suspending its use.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900
GBP/USD struggles to keep late Monday’s recovery moves from 1.3852. Bearish momentum, failures to cross short-term resistance line favor sellers. 50-day SMA, 4.5-month-old support line challenge further downside.
XAU/USD consolidates within thin ranges as traders await key events this week
It’s been a very subdued session for spot gold (XAU/USD); the precious metal has admittedly moved a little higher and looks set to close Monday trade with gains of about 0.2% but has remained rangebound between a very narrow $1722-$1734ish trading range.
Cardano is targeting a descent towards $0.7
Cardano price had a major breakdown from a key pattern on the daily chart. The digital asset is at risk of yet another bearish break from a short-term pattern. The only chance for ADA bulls is to hold a critical support level.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.