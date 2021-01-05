Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls likely to pause near $1960-65 congestion zone

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold gained positive traction for the second straight session on Tuesday.
  • Slightly overbought RSI warrants caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
  • Any pullback might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.

Gold built on the overnight bullish breakout momentum through a descending trend-line resistance and shot to near two-month tops, around the $1952 region on Tuesday.

The momentum remained well supported by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity. Apart from this, nervousness ahead of the US Senate runoff elections in Georgia and worries about surging COVID-19 cases further underpinned demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.

Meanwhile, RSI on hourly/daily charts is already flashing slightly overbought conditions and warrants caution for bullish traders. Hence, any subsequent move up is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the $1960-65 congestion zone. The mentioned barrier coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $2075-$1764 downfall.

This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the $1960-65 hurdle before positioning for any further appreciating move. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the momentum and aim to reclaim the key $2000 psychological mark for the first time since August 2020.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the $1930 level and is closely followed by the 50% Fibo. level. Any further decline might be seen as a buying opportunity, which, in turn, should help limit the downside near the trend-line resistance breakpoint, now turned support, currently near the $1890-85 region.

The latter also marks an important confluence region, comprising of 38.2% Fibo. level and over one-month-old ascending trend-line. A convincing break below will negate prospects for any further gains and drag the yellow metal further below the $1860 intermediate support. The downward trajectory could get extended to test 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $1840 region.

XAU/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1951
Today Daily Change 7.18
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 1943.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1872.71
Daily SMA50 1866.98
Daily SMA100 1894.19
Daily SMA200 1833.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1944.57
Previous Daily Low 1903.69
Previous Weekly High 1901.02
Previous Weekly Low 1869.32
Previous Monthly High 1906.87
Previous Monthly Low 1775.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1928.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1919.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 1916.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 1889.81
Daily Pivot Point S3 1875.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 1957.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 1971.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 1998.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.2300 as risk-on sentiment returns

EUR/USD nears 1.2300 as risk-on sentiment returns

EUR/USD is trading at daily highs just below the 1.2300 threshold. Investors await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid strain and vaccine hopes are still the main market’s motors.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps above 1.3600

GBP/USD jumps above 1.3600

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3640,  underpinned by resurgent demand for high-yielding assets. Upside limited as the UK report roughly 61K new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls likely to pause near $1960-65 congestion zone

Gold bulls likely to pause near $1960-65 congestion zone

Gold built on the overnight bullish breakout momentum through a descending trend-line resistance and shot to near two-month tops, around the $1952 region on Tuesday.

Gold news

Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline

The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, although DXY managed well to bounce off multi-month lows around 89.40 (January 4).

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures