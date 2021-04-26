Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls in charge ahead of the Fed

- The gold market is waiting for the Federal Reserve this week.
- Bulls are taking charge but have been resisted at a critical 4-hour resistance.
As per the prior analysis, Chart of the Week: Gold price analysis, a bearish bias persists, the bulls are indeed in play to start the week ahead of the Federal Reserve as the main highlight.
Prior analysis, daily chart
From a daily perspective, the price has failed at the downside, and although it penetrated some of the support, the bulls have stepped in and the price has closed at the 61.8% Fibo.
This puts the bulls in charge to open the week. There are prospects of an advance through daily resistance to penetrate deeper into the monthly resistance.
However, failures at daily resistance or a break of support will underscore the bearish bias for the forthcoming days and weeks ahead.
Live market
As illustrated, the price action has been in favour of the bulls to start the week ahead of what is expected to be a very imp[ortant event for the US dollar when the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday.
There is therefore scope for a trapped scenario until the outcome of the meeting.
Meanwhile, as per the prior analysis, the bulls have tested the projected resistance as follows:
Prior analysis, 4-hour chart
There is scope for a deeper test to higher resistance and the 21 EMA confluence with the 50% mean reversion target of the move for the open.
Live market, 4-hour chart
As illustrated, the price has indeed moved up to test the resistance and has been rejected.
This leaves scope for a downside continuation if support is broken.
With that being said, as already mentioned, with the Fed on the horizon, there may not be too much activity or moves from the bears until the event.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline after US data miss
EUR/USD extends its intraday decline after topping 1.2100. The German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. US Durable Goods Orders missed expectations in March, advancing a modest 0.5%.
GBP/USD loses ground as market’s mood turns sour
GBP/USD retreats from intraday highs as the dollar recovers its poise. BOE policymakers’ economic optimism not enough to boost the pound. Raising US Treasury yields provide support to the greenback.
XAU/USD loses traction, eyes next support at $1,767
XAU/USD is edging lower ahead of American session. Next support for gold is located at $1,767. Strong resistance seems to have formed a little above $1,780.
Earnings season could spill over into crypto markets, fueling the next leg up
Bitcoin price shows a sharp spike on April 26, which has run into a stiff resistance barrier around $53,000. Ethereum price has overtaken the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,421 and eyes to retest the all-time high at $2,644. XRP price seems to be in sync with the market, suggesting a move toward $1.32 and $1.49.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?