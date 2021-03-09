Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls eye US covid stimulus update for fresh moves above $1,700

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold wavers in a choppy range after printing the heaviest gains in two months.
  • Market sentiment stays positive amid hopes of US stimulus, economic recovery.
  • CPI from China, US will decorate calendar, virus/vaccine updates shouldn’t be missed as well.

Gold prices seesaw around $1,715, recently easing, while portraying the cautious mood ahead of the key decision during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal buyers seem to catch a breather after portraying the heaviest run-up in two months the previous day.

While tracing the moves, the market’s optimism towards the US coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package, estimated at around $1.9 trillion, has been the key. Also favoring the mood were positive headlines concerning the COVID-19 vaccines and hopes of economic recovery.

Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks print bulls’ dominance while the US 10-year Treasury yield snapped a four-day winning streak with a 6.6 basis points (bps) decline to 1.528% by the end of Tuesday’s North American session. Further, the US dollar index (DXY) reversed from the four-month high as risk-on mood weighed on the greenback’s safe-haven appeal.

Recently, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sounds optimistic while promising $350 billion of aid to the local and state governments, “as soon as possible”. The ex-Fed Chief also said, “City economies by end of 2021 will resemble 2019 much more than 2020.”

Given the cautious sentiment ahead of the US stimulus announcement, gold may witness a lack of upside momentum. As a result, traders should keep their eyes on February’s inflation data from China and the US for fresh impulse.

Read: US CPI February Preview: A perfect storm in the making?

Technical analysis

A corrective pullback from the seven-month-old falling trend line, currently around $1,672, eyes to revisit the area around mid-$1,700s. However, bulls are less likely to get convinced unless witnessing a clear break above November 2020 lows near $1,765.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1716.02
Today Daily Change 35.42
Today Daily Change % 2.11%
Today daily open 1680.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1771.56
Daily SMA50 1825.29
Daily SMA100 1846.36
Daily SMA200 1859.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1714.32
Previous Daily Low 1676.87
Previous Weekly High 1759.98
Previous Weekly Low 1687.37
Previous Monthly High 1871.9
Previous Monthly Low 1717.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1691.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1700.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 1666.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 1653.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 1629.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 1704.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 1728.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 1741.77

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Consolidates recent gains around 0.7700 on RBA’s Lowe, eyes on China inflation

AUD/USD: Consolidates recent gains around 0.7700 on RBA’s Lowe, eyes on China inflation

AUD/USD drops over 10-pips as RBA’s Lowe indirectly cites inflation fears. Risk-on mood, US dollar weakness back bulls before US fiscal stimulus announcement, upbeat data at home also favored upside. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD struggles around 1.1900

EUR/USD struggles around 1.1900

The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.1900 figure amid the broad dollar’s weakness. Bullish potential limited as long as below 1.1970.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD could extend recovery with a daily close above $1,720

XAU/USD could extend recovery with a daily close above $1,720

The XAU/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since early June of 2020 at $1,676 on Monday but reversed its course with the greenback coming under strong selling pressure.

Gold News

Dogecoin price could reach $1, says billionaire Mark Cuban

Dogecoin price could reach $1, says billionaire Mark Cuban

Dogecoin price has once again spiked towards $0.063 after Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks predicted that the digital asset should reach $1. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00

US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00

After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures