Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls end 2019 at 6.5-year high

By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD had a bull run in 2019, ending the year at its highest since April 2013.
  • XAU/USD bulls have their eyes set on $1600/oz in 2020.
 

Gold monthly chart

 
The yellow metal is trading in a bull trend above the main monthly simple moving averages (SMAs). In the last four months, the market has been in a bull flag. If the bulls have a convincing break above the 1560/1600 price zone, the market can have a run to the 1730 and 1900 resistance levels. On the flip side, if in 2020, the bears break the 1445 support, the metal could correct down and challenge the 1350 and 1250 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1515.13
Today Daily Change 4.26
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1510.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1479.35
Daily SMA50 1478.52
Daily SMA100 1492.7
Daily SMA200 1418.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1517.4
Previous Daily Low 1507.5
Previous Weekly High 1517.4
Previous Weekly Low 1477.55
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1511.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1513.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 1506.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 1502.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 1496.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 1516.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 1521.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 1526.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

