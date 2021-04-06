Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls challenge 200-period SMA, around $1,735 region

- A softer risk tone, retreating US bond yields assisted gold to gain traction on Tuesday.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand kept a lid on any further gains for the commodity.
- The set-up favours intraday bullish traders, through mixed oscillators warrant caution.
Gold held on to its modest intraday gains through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near two-week tops, just above the $1,735 level.
A generally softer risk tone, along with declining US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the non-yielding yellow metal. However, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand held bulls from placing aggressive bets and might cap gains for the dollar-denominated commodity.
From a technical perspective, the XAU/USD bulls might now be looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. This is closely followed by the $1,744-46 supply zone, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction but are yet to confirm a bullish bias on the daily chart. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders and positioning for any further appreciating move for the XAU/USD.
Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront a stiff resistance near a previous strong horizontal support breakpoint, around the $1,760-65 region. The mentioned barrier also the neckline of a bullish double-bottom pattern and should act as a key pivotal point for traders.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the $1,720 level. This is followed by the $1,700 round-figure mark, which if broken will negate the constructive set-up. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the downfall to challenge multi-month lows, around the $1,677-76 region.
XAU/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1736.12
|Today Daily Change
|8.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|1728.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1724.2
|Daily SMA50
|1768.58
|Daily SMA100
|1813.95
|Daily SMA200
|1859.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1733.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1726.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1728.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1721.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1715.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1739.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1746.28
