Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls battle key hurdle around $1,750 amid Federal Reserve aftershocks

- Gold remains nearly the yearly high after posting the biggest rally in over a week.
- Fed refrained from immediate rate hike signals, revised up economic forecasts.
- China eyes reversal of Trump-era policies during Thursday’s virus meeting with US President Joe Biden.
- Risk catalysts to keep the driver’s seat during the busy day.
Gold keeps the post-Fed gains as bulls flirt with $1,750 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal jumped after the dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) propelled market sentiment and dragged the US dollar to the south. The recent force could be comments from China suggesting to seek a reversal of the punitive measures levied during Donald Trump’s rule as Beijing prepares for the first virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden.
Will Biden extend the Fed-led rally?
Gold buyers hold on to the post-Fed gains amid hopes of receding US-China tussles. However, it won’t be easy as the Biden administration has already signaled to stay firm and frank during the scheduled key meeting.
Read: Beijing is to propose a reversal of Trump-era China policies during the first high-level meeting with Biden officials
The bullion’s stellar run-up after the Fed’s inability to provide rate-hike hints also has challenges as a second reading to the dot-plot suggests that seven policymakers see a lift-off in the fed funds rate from zero in 2023, versus five in December. It should also be noted that the US-Iran and America-North Korea tension, coupled with the vaccine crisis in the European Union (EU), are extra hurdles to the commodity’s latest run-up.
Even so, the latest strength in the Wall Street benchmarks may help the gold buyers to stay hopeful unless the US Treasury yields don’t extend the post-Fed jump.
Hence, it all depends upon how well US President Biden manages to tame China’s wishes while also refreshing relations with the world’s second-largest economy. Additionally, the central bank and the policymakers’ comments from Australia and the UK may as well provide an active day ahead.
Technical analysis
A clear break of 21-day SMA, currently around $1,741 enables the bulls to aim for crossing the 2.5-month-old resistance line, at $1,750 now, which in turn will attack the $1,765 hurdle to the north. Meanwhile, a downside break of $1,741 should recall the sellers targeting the $1,700 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1749.32
|Today Daily Change
|17.96
|Today Daily Change %
|1.04%
|Today daily open
|1731.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1742.18
|Daily SMA50
|1803.04
|Daily SMA100
|1835.42
|Daily SMA200
|1860.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1741.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1726.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1731.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1735.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1724.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1739.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1747.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.63
