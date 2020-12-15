Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls are back in the game, $1,850/60's are critical

- Gold has defied gravity below the bearish head and shoulders, rallying beyond the right-hand shoulder's ceiling.
- Weakness in the greenback is assisting gold to keep its head above water in the $1,850s.
- Eyes are on the Fed, US stimulus talks, Brexit and ultimately, the vaccine roll-out.
Gold is trading at $1,849.46, up some 1.2% on the day having travelled between a low of $1,825.66 and $1,855.41.
The US dollar continues to bleed out and has moved into a critical position on the DXY index where it is either about to run higher from a double bottom, consolidate or continue lower.
DXY daily chart
The last Federal Open Market Committee of the year draws nearer and markets are positioning for a dovish outcome which is likely weighing on the dollar and reinvigorating speculative interest in gold again.
''Tweaks to the pace and composition of purchases (shifting to more long-end purchases) and strengthening QE guidance (linking it to recovery progress) the odds on favourites for any material Fed changes,'' analysts at Westpac argued.
Meanwhile, the dollar could find some solace on any continued uncertainty in Brexit negotiations as well as Congressional efforts in sealing a Covid relief deal.
Moreover, there would be a huge demand for safe-haven US dollars if there were any threats to a vaccine-led global recovery which is by far the most crucial dynamic for 2021.
However, for the here and now, as analysts at TD Securities stress, ''the combination of additional stimulus and lower yields should keep real rates reverting on a downward trajectory and weigh on the USD, fueling capital allocations into precious metals.''
''Indeed, the nearest trigger in gold is now to the upside, as a break above the $1900/oz level would prompt a fresh round of CTA long accumulations.''
Gold technical analysis
From a 4-hour perspective, gold did not respect the bearish head and shoulders, gapping through the 21-moving average and invalidating any near-term bearish bets.
Following a rally of such magnitude, a correction can be expected to at least a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the impulse prior to an extension:
However, from a daily and weekly perspective, the bulls are still not out of the woods yet, not until we see a weekly close above $1,850.
Conversely, a daily close below $1,823 will be semi-bearish, but a break below structure around $1,806 would be uber bearish:
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1848.96
|Today Daily Change
|20.69
|Today Daily Change %
|1.13
|Today daily open
|1828.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1835.65
|Daily SMA50
|1873.27
|Daily SMA100
|1909.12
|Daily SMA200
|1810.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1841.65
|Previous Daily Low
|1819.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1822.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1827.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1833.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1817.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1807.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1795.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1840.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1852.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1862.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.