Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD breaks above resistance, eyes $1,938 – Confluence Detector

Gold prices have returned to trade in tandem with stock markets and are on the rise. Investors are optimistic about President Donald Trump's condition, hoping he can leave the hospital shortly and return to regular work.
Moreover, the precious metal is benefiting from reports that Republicans and Democrats are making progress in talks for the next fiscal stimulus package.
How is XAU/USD positioned on the charts?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold has broken above several resistance lines, which now turn into support. Close to its current price, XUA/USD has support at around $1,910, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 10-15m and the Fibonacci 61.9%.
It is followed by a considerable cushion at $1,904, which is a juncture including the previous four-hour high, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, and the SMA 50-1h.
The next support line is at $1,901, which is the confluence of the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle, the SMA 10-4h, the Fibonacci 38.2$ one-day, and the SMA 100-15m.
Resistance is at $1,926, which is the meeting point of the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1 and the SMA 200-4h.
Further above, the upside target is $1,938, which is where the PP one-day R3 and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month converge.
Key XAU/USD resistances and supports
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
