Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off seven-week low but 200-day SMA probe buyers

- Gold refreshes intraday high after taking a U-turn from the lowest since December 01, 2020.
- Failures to break medium-term support line directs buyers towards 200-day SMA.
- Bearish MACD favor gold sellers, last week’s top add to the upside barriers.
Gold takes the bids near $1,832, up 0.29% intraday, during early Monday. The yellow metal refreshed a multi-day low before bouncing off $1,802.80 but the corrective recovery needs to cross 200-day SMA to convince the buyers.
As a result, the current run-up eyes 200-day SMA level near $1,845 whereas the previous week’s top surrounding $1,865 will act as an extra upside barrier.
Although bearish MACD defies any further upside, a clear run-up past-$1,865 will eye the $1,900 threshold.
Meanwhile, an upward sloping trend line from March 2020, currently around $1,823, teases the gold sellers as a daily closing beneath the same will challenge the November 2020 low of $1,764.60.
In doing so, the $1,800 round-figure may offer an intermediate halt to the gold bears while April 2020 top near $1,748 can lure the downside moves afterward.
Overall, gold prices are likely to remain depressed unless marking a notable strength above 200-day SMA.
Gold daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1826.92
|Today Daily Change
|1.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1825.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1880.49
|Daily SMA50
|1861.23
|Daily SMA100
|1887.48
|Daily SMA200
|1844.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1857.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1823.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1863.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1836.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1844.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1813.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1801.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1780.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1847.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1869.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1880.99
