Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off lows, trying to stabilize near $1900 mark

- Gold witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround amid a strong pickup in the USD demand.
- The uncertainty about the final outcome of the US election helped limit any further losses.
Gold pared a major part of its Asian session losses and now seems to have stabilized around the $1900 mark, still down around 0.50% for the day.
Following an early uptick to the $1916 region, or near two-week tops, the precious metal witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround amid a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. The uncertainty over the US election results drove investors back towards the US dollar to hedge their positions. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted some selling around the dollar-denominated commodity.
Hopes of a blue wave in the US Congress faded rather quickly after the incumbent President Donald Trump won the key battleground state of Florida. Separately, Arizona governor said that it was too early to call the state for Biden. According to Fox News, the tally on the electoral College now stands at 233 for both Joe Biden and Donald Trump, indicating that the race is tighter than expected.
Meanwhile, results from Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania will not be declared until Wednesday evening. The uncertainty about the final outcome seemed to be the only factor that extended some support to perceived safe-haven safe-haven and assisted the XAU/USD to rebound swiftly from daily swing lows to the $1882-81 region. That said, the upside is more likely to remain limited as investors might refrain from placing any aggressive directional bets.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1897.24
|Today Daily Change
|-9.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1906.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1900.62
|Daily SMA50
|1914.55
|Daily SMA100
|1893.12
|Daily SMA200
|1773.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1910.64
|Previous Daily Low
|1887.12
|Previous Weekly High
|1911.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1860
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1901.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1896.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1892.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1877.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1868.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1915.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1924.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1939.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets unnerved
The US 2020 Presidential Elections are coming out and markets are nervous amid a tighter-than-expected race. Trump is outperforming the polls Live coverage of the critical event.
EUR/USD holds the bounce above 1.1650 amid US election nail biter
EUR/USD holds the bounce above 1.1650, as the US dollar retreats amid risk-recovery. Trump leads in the South while Biden remains favorite in the North. Biden wins Arizona, Florida goes to Trump.
GBP/USD regains 1.3000 as USD falters on Blue wave prospects
GBP/USD witnessed good 200-pips movement so far this Wednesday’s Asian trading, as US Presidential election counting gets underway. The southern states are seen tending towards President Donald Trump while the North still favors Joe Biden. Arizona swung towards the Democratic candidate, reinforcing hopes of a Blue wave win.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, trying to stabilize near $1900 mark
Gold witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. The uncertainty about the final outcome of the US election helped limit any further losses.
WTI buyers attack $39.00 as US election polls keep optimists hopeful
WTI portray another attempt to refresh one-week high. API marked a surprise draw in inventories for the week ended on October 30. Risks wobble amid mixed clues concerning the blue wave forecasts, Trump gives a tough fight to Biden.