Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears waiting patiently for 1:3 R/R

Gold prices are in consolidation as traders await the next catalyst.
Price action is not giving too much away at this juncture, but there are bearish tendencies on the 4HR time frame.
Gold has been consolidating following a long stint to the upside and has started to show signs that a break to the downside is on the verge.
Bears will need to be patent to ensure that there are high probabilities that the price will extend to the downside below the structure.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where a potential short trade for a 1:3 risk to reward opportunity might emerge from.
Monthly chart
Weekly chart
Daily chart
This is the point where the market structure becomes really interesting.
Note that the price is holding within a wedge formation that if broken, should result in an extension of whichever side the price moves out from.
We would like to see a proper test of the 38.2% before the price resumes to the upside within a fresh bullish impulse on the monthly charts.
A break of the support structure will offer a chance to get short somewhere along the line and the 4HR chart is best to display where that opportunity might arise from.
4HR chart
The conditions are already bearish with the price below the 21-EMA while RSI offers room for the price change to the downside in relation to recent lows and highs while MACD is below zero.
However, bears need to be patent and see whether the price follows suit, falls below the aforementioned structure and on a retest, holds below what will now be new resistance.
A sell limit order would be an ideal methodology to enter short at that juncture and target the monthly 38.2% Fibonacci level for a 1:3 risk to reward setup.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD extends the slide towards 1.3100, hitting the lowest level in two weeks. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1800
EUR/USD sustains the bounce above 1.1800 despite the mixed German data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold rebounds above $1930 amid fresh dollar supply
Gold rebounds over $10 from daily lows and regains the $1930 mark amid a fresh US dollar selling-wave seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields continue to bode well for the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.