Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD Bears testing the bullish commitments at critical support

Gold prices correcting the downside bearish impulse.

Bears attacking the bulls commitments at critical support.

As per the prior analysis, Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears waiting to pounce, the price has indeed deteriorated as forecasted:

4-hour chart prior analysis

Current price

Daily chart

The daily chart shows that the price has been held up at the 10-day moving average and the 61.8% retracement level of the extended W-formation's bullish impulse.

While there could still be some downside to go, the upside would be expected to resume eventually.

Hourly chart

Following such a shape drop and the slow correction decelerating to a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, a downside extension could be on the cards.

Weekly chart

The wick that has been left as a consequence of the recent price action would be expected to be filled in so long as the week ends bullishly.