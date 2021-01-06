Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD Bears testing the bullish commitments at critical support

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Gold prices correcting the downside bearish impulse.
  • Bears attacking the bulls commitments at critical support. 

As per the prior analysisGold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears waiting to pounce, the price has indeed deteriorated as forecasted:

4-hour chart prior analysis

Current price

Daily chart

The daily chart shows that the price has been held up at the 10-day moving average and the 61.8% retracement level of the extended W-formation's bullish impulse. 

While there could still be some downside to go, the upside would be expected to resume eventually. 

Hourly chart

Following such a shape drop and the slow correction decelerating to a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, a downside extension could be on the cards. 

Weekly chart

The wick that has been left as a consequence of the recent price action would be expected to be filled in so long as the week ends bullishly.

