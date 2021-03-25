Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears taking control, eyes on a breakout

- Gold bears taking control within the sideways channel.
- A break of $1,717 opens risk to a downside extension.
Gold prices are stuck in a sideways channel with failures both to the upside and downside. Meanwhile, there has been some progress by the bears within the channel and the bias is to the downside for a breakout.
Prior analysis
Daily chart
4-hour chart
Live market, daily chart
As can be seen, the price remains trapped, but there is a bearish bias within the channel as follows:
The latest bearish impulse has seen a correction to the 61.8% Fibonacci and beyond, although there are prospects of a downside extension at this juncture on a break of $1,717.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
