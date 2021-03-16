Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles monthly resistance below $1,750

- XAU/USD fades upside break of a short-term EMA resistance.
- Normal RSI condition backs extended corrective pullback but multiple hurdles probe bulls.
- Fresh sellers can wait for a clear downside break of 10-day EMA.
Gold takes offers near $1,730, down 0.07% intraday, while stepping back from the day’s high of $1,734 during early Tuesday. In doing so, a downward sloping trend line from March 01 seems to defeat the yellow metal’s latest corrective pullback after it managed to cross 10-day EMA on a closing basis for the first time in March.
Even so, normal RSI conditions back the gold buyers trying to cross the $1,735 trend line hurdle in search of visiting the 21-day EMA level of $1,746.
However, any further upside beyond the stated EMA resistance will find it tough to pierce the one-month-old falling trend line, at $1,755 now.
Meanwhile, a downside break of a 10-day EMA level of $1,726 will trigger fresh declines targeting the $1,700 threshold.
In a case where the yellow metal bears keep reins past-$1,700, the monthly low near $1,676, also the lowest since June 2020, should lure the bears.
Gold daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1730.66
|Today Daily Change
|-1.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1731.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1745.38
|Daily SMA50
|1807.4
|Daily SMA100
|1837.19
|Daily SMA200
|1860.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1734.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.71
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1729.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1726.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1724.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1716.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1711.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1737.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1742.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1750
