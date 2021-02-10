Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles key upside hurdles below $1,850

- Gold prices step back from one-week top, snap three-day uptrend.
- 21-day SMA, five-week-old resistance line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November-January upside probe the bulls.
- $1,800 regains market attention, buyers have multiple upside barriers.
Gold fails to extend the previous three-day bull-run while easing to $1,836, an intraday low of $1,834, during Wednesday’s Asian session.
Although the receding strength of the bearish MACD signals favors the gold buyers, multiple resistances restrict the metal’s around $1,840.
Among them, a downward sloping trend line from January 06, currently around $1,837 acts as the immediate upside barrier ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,839 and 21-day SMA near $1,841.
If at all the quote crosses the $1,841 hurdle, 50% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding $1,862 and the late January top close to $1,875-76 will be the key to watch.
On the flip side, sellers may eye the $1,800 round-figure during the fresh declines before targeting the monthly low of $1,792.
It should, however, be noted that the January low of $1,762 will lure the gold bears past-$1,762.
Overall, gold prices are nearing decisive resistances and hence warrant close attention.
Gold dialy chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1835.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.91
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1836.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1841.18
|Daily SMA50
|1859.59
|Daily SMA100
|1870.35
|Daily SMA200
|1855.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1848.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1828.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1871.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1841.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1836.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1827.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1818.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1807.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1846.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1857.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1866.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
