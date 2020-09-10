Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles critical $1945 ahead of ECB, levels to watch – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) consolidates Wednesday’s rebound, as the bulls take a breather heading into the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision. The dollar took a hit following a bounce in the Wall Street indices, fuelled by the tech rally.
The yellow metal also cheered the optimism over the US stimulus deal after the Senate Republicans proposed a smaller relief package. All eyes remain on the crucial ECB policy decision for any dovish stance, which could boost the yieldless gold. How is it positioned on the charts?
Gold: Key resistances and supports
Having faced rejection above $1950, gold has returned to the critical $1945 level, a cluster of healthy support levels, including the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, SMA10 one-day and SMA100 four-hour.
To the upside, the immediate cap awaits at $1950, the previous day high, above which the bulls could eye the pivot point one-day R1 at $1959.
The next upside barrier is aligned at $1964, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week while the pivot point one-day R2 at $1970 will be the level to beat for the XAU bulls.
On the flip side, the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and SMA100 on 15-minutes could cushion the downside.
Should the selling pressure accelerate, the next support at $1934 will be tested. That level is the intersection of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and SMA5 one-day.
Minor support around $1930 will come into play next, which is the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day. The previous day low of $1920 will then be tested by the sellers.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About the Confluence Detector
With the TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) tool, you can easily locate areas where the price can find a support zone or resistance zone and make trading decisions. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points each time. If you are a medium- and long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels in which a medium / long-term trend can stop your travel and rest, where to undo positions or where to increase your position.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Focus on ECB, but don't expect fireworks
EUR/USD trades above 1.1800 ahead of the ECB rate decision. Implied volatility metrics suggest traders don't expect ECB to fuel big moves. Negative Eurozone inflation has fuelled dovish ECB expectations.
GBP/USD: Steady below 1.3000 ahead of Brexit talks
GBP/USD extends recovery from an intraday low of 1.2976 ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable bounced off the lowest since late-July. However, a cautious market mood ahead of key Brexit talks and ECB monetary policy meeting probes the buyers.
Gold consolidates in a range, below $1950 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the $1950 region through the early European session.
Forex Today: Brexit in deep crisis, vaccine hopes resurface, all eyes on the ECB
Markets are calm after a "turnaround Wednesday" which saw a rebound partially triggered by reports about optimism from the ECB, which is the main event of the day. Brexit talks are in crisis following controversial British legislation and coronavirus vaccine hopes remain robust.
WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.