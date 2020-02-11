Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battle lines set as coronavirus fears ease – Confluence Detector

Gold prices have been under pressure as investors seem more relaxed around the coronavirus outbreak. How is XAU/USD positioned on the technical charts?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that Gold capped at $1,572, which is a cluster of lines including the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the Simple Moving average 50-15m, the SMA 10-4h, the SMA 100-15m, the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle, and the SMA 5-4h.

Further above, the next cap is at $1,575, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.

Support awaits at $1,557, which is the convergence of the SMA 200-4h and the previous yearly high.

Another noteworthy cushion is at $1,553, which is where the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month meets the price.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

