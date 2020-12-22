Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD attracted some dip-buying near the $1867-66 region

Gold: An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1885

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1885, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1900 – 1906.

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1872 – 1885, which will be followed by reaching support level 1850.

XAU/USD turns positive, climbs to $1880 level

Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1867-66 region and might now be headed back towards the top end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1879-80 region, up around 0.10% for the day.

The discovery of a new coronavirus strain and the imposition of strict lockdowns/travel restrictions in the UK continue benefitting the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency status. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.

