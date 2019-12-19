Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD attempts to break above $1480/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold remains sidelined in December 2019. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1480/85 resistance zone.
  • On the way down, support can be located at the 1460/50 price zone.
 

Gold daily chart

 
XAU/USD remains trapped in an unusual small range for the fourth consecutive day. However, this Tuesday after the London close, the bulls are attempting to break above the 1480 resistance and the 50-day simple moving averages (DMAs). 
  

Gold four-hour chart 

 
 
XAU/USD is penetrating in the 1480/85 resistance zone while above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, the buyers are probably waiting for a catalyst to break above the 1480/85 resistance zone. If the breakout has follow-through, the next resistances could be near 1494 and 1510 levels. Conversely, if the sellers take over and fade 1480/85 price zone, XAU/USD could tumble towards the 1460/50 support zone. 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1480.86
Today Daily Change 5.14
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 1475.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1467.34
Daily SMA50 1477.91
Daily SMA100 1491.33
Daily SMA200 1412.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1479.32
Previous Daily Low 1470.7
Previous Weekly High 1486.58
Previous Weekly Low 1458.82
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1473.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1476.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 1471.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 1466.62
Daily Pivot Point S3 1462.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 1479.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 1483.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 1488.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD pierces 1.3000 on Brexit fears

GBP/USD pierces 1.3000 on Brexit fears

GBP/USD fell to its lowest in two-weeks as speculative interest keeps dumping the pound on fears of a hard-Brexit. Withdrawal Agreement Bill heading to the Parliament this Friday.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD lower in range, holding above 1.1100

EUR/USD lower in range, holding above 1.1100

The EUR/USD pair posted a lower low and a lower high daily basis, increased risk of a downward move ahead of the weekly close. 1.1065 at sight.

EUR/USD News

Cryptos find a foothold and try to point to the Moon

Cryptos find a foothold and try to point to the Moon

Yesterday's article highlighted the extreme overselling of the market and, therefore, the high probability that bargain hunters would appear. And they appeared.

Read more

Gold rebounds toward $1480 after disappointing US data

Gold rebounds toward $1480 after disappointing US data

The XAU/USD pair retreated to the lower limit of its weekly range earlier in the day but gained traction in the last hour as the greenback weakened following the disappointing data from the US.

Gold News

USD/JPY printing fresh corrective lows, its downside one to watch for start of 2020

USD/JPY printing fresh corrective lows, its downside one to watch for start of 2020

USD/JPY has skidded to fresh lows for the week, printing down at 109.21 having slipped from a high of 109.68, on the day so far.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures