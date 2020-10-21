Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD approaches one-month highs at $1,933

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • Gold rallies 0.8%on the day to approach October's top at $1933
  • XAU/USD appreciates on dollar weakness amid hopes of a US stimulus deal

Gold futures have posted their best daily performance in two weeks, appreciating about $20 on Wednesday, favoured by broad-based dollar weakness to reach session highs at $1,930, only a few dollars shy of October’s top, $1,933.

Gold appreciates on US dollar weakness

Bullion appreciated on Wednesday to break beyond the last five days' trading range as hopes of a stimulus deal in the US boosted market sentiment, sending the US dollar lower across the board. Comments by House Secretary Nancy Pelosi who showed her optimism about reaching a deal before the elections were echoed by President Trump who affirmed that he is willing to accept a large stimulus bill.

Trump’s comments suggest that he will approve the $2.2 trillion aid package pushed by the democrats, which has triggered a sell-off in US bonds, ultimately contributing to US dollar weakness. The US Dollar Index las lost 0.4% to complete a four-day decline and hit seven-week lows.

On the technical front, XAU/USD is pushing against resistance area at $1,925/35 (50-day SMA / October 12 high). Above here, the precious metal might set its focus towards $1,975 (September 16 high) and $1,992 (September 1 high). On the downside, immediate support lies at $1,875 (100-day SMA) and below here, $1,850 (September 26 low) and mid-July lows at $1,792.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1923.66
Today Daily Change 17.44
Today Daily Change % 0.91
Today daily open 1906.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1895
Daily SMA50 1924.78
Daily SMA100 1875.07
Daily SMA200 1756.53
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1914.18
Previous Daily Low 1894.7
Previous Weekly High 1933.3
Previous Weekly Low 1882.46
Previous Monthly High 1992.42
Previous Monthly Low 1848.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1906.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1902.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 1895.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 1885.55
Daily Pivot Point S3 1876.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 1915.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 1924.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 1934.85

 

 

