Gold Price Analysis: XAU remains under a key level and it will need to be broken if the bulls are to take control again

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • Gold is trading 0.75% higher on Monday as the greenback struggles.
  • Fresh stimulus hopes and the recovering US President have boosted sentiment.

Gold 4-hour chart

There has been a pause in the recent move lower in the yellow metal after sentiment turned at the beginning of the week. The news that Mitch McConnel said a stimulus deal was getting closer and Trump leaving the hospital to resume his presidential duties were enough to send the dollar lower and push commodities higher. 

There are a couple of key resistance levels on the chart to watch out for. The first and stronger of the two is the red line at USD 1915 per troy once. This level has been used as support on many occasions and the price is currently stalling at the area. The second is the downward sloping trendline marked in green. This level has been tested four times and a break could be a bullish signal. Finally, a test and break of the previous wave high at USD 1973.64 per troy ounce would end a run of consecutive lower highs and lower lows. 

The indicators are just slightly bullish at the moment. The MACD signal lines are above zero but the histogram is very flat. The Relative Strength Index is above 50 but looks slightly sideways. Maybe a break of the aforementioned resistance could perk it back up.

Overall this is very much still an uptrend for gold on the higher timeframes. This retracement could just be a pretty deep pullback but a break of some of these resistance zones could go a long way to restore some confidence in the gold bugs.

Overview
Today last price 1913.42
Today Daily Change 16.10
Today Daily Change % 0.85
Today daily open 1897.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1916.56
Daily SMA50 1945.54
Daily SMA100 1854.2
Daily SMA200 1734.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1917.16
Previous Daily Low 1889.93
Previous Weekly High 1917.16
Previous Weekly Low 1848.82
Previous Monthly High 1992.42
Previous Monthly Low 1848.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1900.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1906.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 1885.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 1874.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 1858.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 1913.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 1928.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 1940.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

