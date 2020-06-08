Gold Price Analysis: Up on Monday, but the move lower might not be finished yet

  • The pullback might not be complete as there are some technical signs that there could be more bearishness to come.

  • XAU/USD has moved just over half a percent higher on Monday as the dollar index remains subdued.

Gold daily chart

On the daily chart, this move back up just looks like a retracement from the move lower last week. The 55 Exponential Moving Average has been providing some support in the session but until the black downward sloping trendline is broken the move lower looks set to continue. At the moment the wave pattern has presented us with a lower high lower low pattern and until that changes the chart still looks bearish.

The red support zone at USD 1674.50 seems to be a key level as a break below that zone could indicate the green horizontal line may be tested. Looking closer at the technical indicators, the Relative Strength Index is still positioned under the 50 area and there is still space for a move into oversold levels. The MACD is fully bearish with the histogram firmly red and the signal lines crossing over the mid-line at the moment. On the short timeframe (chart below) a break of the red trendline could indicate the continuation of the uptrend but that is the confirmation the bulls will need. 

Gold daily technical analysis

Gold 1-hour chart

On the hourly chart, the main feature is the aforementioned red diagonal trendline. If this level breaks it could indicate that there could be a pause in the new trend lower or even set the trend moving back up. Having said that there is lots of traffic in the way as both the 200 and 55 moving averages could act as resistance zones on this 1-hour timeframe. 

The MACD histogram has turned back up today but watch out for a move back lower in line with the underlying trend. This could be a good point for the bears to jump back in and USD 1670.76 per troy ounce is the support level to beat if the move lower is to be sustained. 

Gold hourly chart

Additional levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1693.98
Today Daily Change 8.85
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 1685.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1722.01
Daily SMA50 1697.49 
Daily SMA100 1642.4 
Daily SMA200 1569.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1716.59
Previous Daily Low 1670.76
Previous Weekly High 1745.12
Previous Weekly Low 1670.76
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1688.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1699.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 1665.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 1645
Daily Pivot Point S3 1619.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 1710.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 1736.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 1756.72

 

 

