Gold Price Analysis: Up little around $1728-30 area, bullish bias intact

- Coronavirus jitters, geopolitical tensions extended some support to the safe-haven commodity.
- The uptick lacked any strong follow-through and remained below the $1735 level, weekly tops.
- The near-term technical set-up supports prospects for a move towards the $1745 supply zone.
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session and remained confined in a range below the $1730 level.
Investors remain concerns over the rising number of new coronavirus cases in the US and China. This coupled with geopolitical tensions in Asian took its toll on the global risk sentiment and benefitted traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.
The anti-risk flow was reinforced by a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which undermined demand for the US dollar. This, in turn, extended some additional support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Despite the supporting factors, the commodity lacked any strong bullish conviction and struggled to build on the previous day's intraday bounce from the $1713-12 region. The metal held well below the weekly tops, around the $1735 level set on Monday.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. However, the overnight bounce from a two-week-old ascending trend-line supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
Hence, a subsequent positive move towards an intermediate strong resistance, around the $1745 horizontal level, looks a distinct possibility. Some follow-through strength has the potential to lift the commodity back closer to multi-year tops, around the $1765 region.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the dollar-denominated commodity.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1728.47
|Today Daily Change
|1.45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1727.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1720.62
|Daily SMA50
|1714.11
|Daily SMA100
|1655.07
|Daily SMA200
|1577.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1730.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1712.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1744.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1719.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1723.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1716.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1705.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1698.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1733.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1740.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1751.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured around 1.2550 ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, marginally lower ahead of the BOE, which is projected to expand its QE program. UK PM Johnson meets French President Macron amid Brexit talks.
EUR/USD clings to 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250 as concerns about coronavirus in Beijing and the US south weigh on sentiment. US jobless claims are due out later in the day.
Forex Today: Coronavirus, weak data outweigh reopening optimism, BOE, jobless claims eyed
The market mood is somewhat pessimistic as concerns about coronavirus marginally outweigh optimism about the economic recovery. The BOE, US jobless claims, and coronavirus news are all in the mix.
Gold: Up little around $1728-30 area, bullish bias intact
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session and remained confined in a range below the $1730 level.
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.