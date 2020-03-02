Gold Price Analysis: Two technical hurdles to cross as coronavirus set to trigger Fed rate cuts

The Federal Reserve´s pledge to act in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak helped stabilize markets and depress gold prices. This trend may now be reversing as share prices are struggling to gain ground.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that XAU/USD faces tough resistance at $1,603, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month and the Simple Moving Average 50-15m.

It is closely followed by $1,605, which is where the meeting point of the SMA 100-4h and the SMA 5-1h.

Some support awaits at $1,593, which is the confluence of the previous 1h-low and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.

Further down, the next cushion is at $1,581, which is where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month hits the price.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

Confluence Detector

