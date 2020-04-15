Gold Price Analysis: Trendline support stands exposed as pullback gathers traction

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold is down more than $25 from Tuesday's 7.5-year high. 
  • Short duration technical charts suggest scope for further decline toward a rising trendline support.

Gold is extending the overnight pullback from 7.5-year highs and risks falling to the support of the trendline connecting from March 19 and April 9 lows. 

The yellow metal is currently trading near $1,722 per ounce, representing a 0.35% loss on the day, having hit a high of $1,748 on Tuesday. That level was last seen in November 2012. 

The metal could slide further to the ascending trendline support, currently at $1,690, as the 4-hour chart is reporting a bearish doji reversal pattern and a bearish divergence of the relative strength index.

On the way lower, the precious metal could encounter support of the 50-hour average placed at $1,712. If the average support holds ground, a fresh bounce to levels above $1,720 may be seen. 

The short-term bullish bias would be invalidated if prices print two consecutive daily closes under the former seven-year high of $1,703 reached in March. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Pullback likely

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1723.14
Today Daily Change -4.52
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 1727.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1607.19
Daily SMA50 1605.09
Daily SMA100 1561.6
Daily SMA200 1522.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1747.82
Previous Daily Low 1709.27
Previous Weekly High 1690.42
Previous Weekly Low 1609.15
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1733.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1724
Daily Pivot Point S1 1708.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 1689.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 1670.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 1747.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 1766.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 1785.78

 

 

