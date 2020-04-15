Gold Price Analysis: Trendline support stands exposed as pullback gathers traction

- Gold is down more than $25 from Tuesday's 7.5-year high.
- Short duration technical charts suggest scope for further decline toward a rising trendline support.
Gold is extending the overnight pullback from 7.5-year highs and risks falling to the support of the trendline connecting from March 19 and April 9 lows.
The yellow metal is currently trading near $1,722 per ounce, representing a 0.35% loss on the day, having hit a high of $1,748 on Tuesday. That level was last seen in November 2012.
The metal could slide further to the ascending trendline support, currently at $1,690, as the 4-hour chart is reporting a bearish doji reversal pattern and a bearish divergence of the relative strength index.
On the way lower, the precious metal could encounter support of the 50-hour average placed at $1,712. If the average support holds ground, a fresh bounce to levels above $1,720 may be seen.
The short-term bullish bias would be invalidated if prices print two consecutive daily closes under the former seven-year high of $1,703 reached in March.
Hourly chart
Trend: Pullback likely
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1723.14
|Today Daily Change
|-4.52
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1727.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1607.19
|Daily SMA50
|1605.09
|Daily SMA100
|1561.6
|Daily SMA200
|1522.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1747.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1709.27
|Previous Weekly High
|1690.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1609.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1733.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1724
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1708.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1689.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1670.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1747.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1766.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1785.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
