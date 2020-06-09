Gold Price Analysis: Time to take profits? Resistance stronger than support – Confluence Detector

Gold is attempting to make a comeback, emerging above $1,700 as the market mood worsens and as the S&P 500 corrects lower after previously erasing its gains for 2020. Will the precious metal continue attracting buyers? How is it positioned on the charts?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that XAU/USD faces initial resistance at $1,716, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 2, the Simple Moving Average 200-4h, the Fibonacci 61.8% weekly, and more.
The upside target is $1,722, which is the meeting point of the SMA 200-4h, the BB 4h-Upper, and the BB one-day Middle.
Support awaits at $1,706, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% monthly and the PP R1-daily.
Further down, $1,701 is another cushion, where we find the SMA 5-4h, the SMA 100-1h, and the previous daily high converge.
All in all, the path of least resistance is down
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps toward 1.1350 as the dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is surging toward 1.1350, as the dollar recovery seems to fade. Tension is mounting ahead of the Fed decision on Wednesday. Weak German and French figures are countered by hopes for new stimulus.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.27 amid the UK reopening
GBP/USD is clawing its way back to 1.27 as the greenback is moving down and amid optimism about the UK's exit from lockdown.
“Do or die” moment on the crypto board
The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.
XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $50 last week as the risk rally made it difficult for gold to attract investors as a safe-haven.
WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API
Following a solid recovery seen in the Asian session on Tuesday, WTI (July futures on Nymex) flipped to losses and gave away over $1.5 to test the 37 mark.