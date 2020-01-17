Gold Price Analysis: Sustained move beyond 200-hour SMA sets the stage for further gains

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold regains some positive traction and moves closer to weekly tops.
  • The set-up favours bulls and support prospects for additional gains.

Gold edged higher through the mid-European session on Friday and is currently placed near the top end of its weekly trading range, around the $1560 region.

A sustained move back above 200-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for intraday bullish traders and might have paved the way for a further appreciating move.

Oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on hourly charts, adding credence to the constructive outlook.

Some follow-through buying will reaffirm the bullish bias and set the stage for a move towards the top end of a four-day-old ascending trend-channel, around the $1565 region.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the $1555 region (200-hour SMA), which if broken might accelerate the slide towards the $1550 region (trend-channel support).

A sustained break below the trend-channel support will negate prospects for any near-term recovery and set the stage for an extension of the recent pullback from multi-year tops.

Gold 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1559.22
Today Daily Change 5.36
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 1553.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1531.14
Daily SMA50 1492.81
Daily SMA100 1496.79
Daily SMA200 1436.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1558.15
Previous Daily Low 1548.3
Previous Weekly High 1611.3
Previous Weekly Low 1540.3
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1552.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1554.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 1548.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 1543.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 1538.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 1558.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 1563.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 1568.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.11 after strong US data

EUR/USD falls below 1.11 after strong US data

EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.11 after US housing starts beat expectations. Earlier, the common currency suffered from the concerns of new US tariffs on the EU.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes over 90 pips as UK retail sales badly disappoint

GBP/USD crashes over 90 pips as UK retail sales badly disappoint

GBP/USD has plunged below 1.3050 after UK retail sales badly disappointed with a fall of 0.6% in December, on top of downward revisions. Odds of a BOE cut have risen.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market hyperspace mode On

Crypto market hyperspace mode On

The secondary actors of the crypto-sphere awaken and rally hard. Leading coins battle with greater resistance at the gates of a full bullish market. The only risk is an over-shoot, but that sentiment remains neutral.

Read more

Gold: Sustained move beyond 200-hour SMA sets the stage for further gains

Gold: Sustained move beyond 200-hour SMA sets the stage for further gains

Gold edged higher through the mid-European session on Friday and is currently placed near the top end of its weekly trading range, around the $1560 region.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Losing bullish momentum but retaining gains

USD/JPY: Losing bullish momentum but retaining gains

Chinese encouraging data kept markets in risk-on mode at the beginning of the day. The US January Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is seen at 99.3, matching December figure. USD/JPY holding at the upper end of its weekly range could correct lower.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures