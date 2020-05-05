Gold Price Analysis: Still not out of the woods with $1,709 looming above – Confluence Detector

The price of gold has been under pressure, falling off the $1,700 mark. The precious metal has failed to rise amid the stock market's mood swings. How is it technically positioned?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that XAU/USD is initially capped at around $1,700, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 100-1h, the SMA 5-4h, and the Bollinger Band one-day Middle.
The next level to watch is $1,705, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month.
Strong resistance is at $1,709, which is a dense cluster including the BB one-hour Upper, the SMA 10-one-day, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the SMA 200-1h, and the previous 4h-high.
Looking down, some support awaits at $1,692, which is the confluence of the Pivot Point one-day Support 1, and the previous daily low, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
The downside target is $1,680, which is where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day converge.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Foreign exchange (forex) trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The risk grows as the leverage is higher.
investment objectives, risk appetite and the trader’ level of experience should be carefully weighed before entering the forex market. There is always a possibility of losing some or all of your initial investment / deposit, so you should not invest money which is which it can’t afford to lose. The high risk that is involved with currency trading must be known to you. Please ask for advice from an independent financial advisor before entering this market.
Any comments made on Forex Crunch or on other sites that have received permission to republish the content originating on Forex Crunch reflect the opinions of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinions of any of Forex Crunch’s authorized authors. Forex Crunch has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: Omissions and errors may occur.
Any news, analysis, opinion, price quote or any other information contained on Forex Crunch and permitted re-published content should be taken as general market commentary. This is by no means investment advice. Forex Crunch will not accept liability for any damage, loss, including without limitation to, any profit loss, which may either arise directly or indirectly from use of such information.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.0850 amid German court ruling, USD strength
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.0850 after the German constitutional court deemed some of the ECB action as unconstitutional, with details coming out. The US dollar is gaining strength across the board.
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 amid a mixed market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 after the final UK Services PMI was upgraded to 13.4, yet still reflecting deep contraction. A quarter of the workforce is furloughed as PM Johnson is set to decide on easing the lockdown.
Bitcoin points above 150K after the imminent halving
With the same progression as in previous halving events, one can expect an improvement of more than 1689% in Bitcoin price. The dispute for market share control continues and limits the upward potential on the ETH price side.
Gold: Stuck in a range around $1700 mark, downside seems limited
Gold extended its two-way/directionless trading action for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and remained confined in a $20 trading range around the $1700 mark.
WTI consolidates the rally above $22 ahead of API
Having reached the highest level in three weeks at $22.77 in early Europe, WTI (June futures on Nymex) eased slightly in the EU session, now consolidating the upsurge above the 22 handle.