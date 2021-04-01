Gold Price Analysis: Steepening US real yield curve to drag down XAU/USD to $1600 – CE

The recent drop in the price of gold below $1,700/oz has illustrated its greater sensitivity to US long than short-dated real yields. Although the yellow metal has nudged back up above this level, strategists at Capital Economics expect XAU/USD to fall back to an even lower level as the US real yield curve steepens more.
See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with the $1676 March low, risking a slide to $1616 – Commerzbank
Gold recovers and recaptures the $1,700 level
“In the past, short and long-dated real Treasury yields have often moved in the same direction, with the result that both variables have had a close inverse relationship with the price of gold. Since the good news on vaccines against COVID-19 began to emerge in November, however, short and long-dated real Treasury yields have moved in opposite directions.”
“The pivoting of the real yield curve has been accompanied by a slump in gold. We think this is logical. Admittedly, gold is not like a regular US Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) with periodic cash flows and a principal to be repaid when it matures on a given date. Accordingly, the concept of duration is not something that can be readily applied to the metal. Nonetheless, gold is arguably like a hypothetical real zero-coupon perpetual bond, whose duration is potentially infinitely long. With that in mind, it probably should track more closely the real yields of long than short-dated Treasuries.”
“Our expectation is that the real Treasury curve will continue to steepen. Indeed, we suspect most of the ~50bp increase we project in the nominal yield of 10-year conventional Treasuries between now and the end of this year will result from a higher real yield. We expect this to heap more pressure on the price of gold, which we doubt will get any offsetting boost from a flight-to-safety given our view that the US stock market will stay strong this year.”
“Our end-2021 forecast for the price of the yellow metal is $1,600/oz.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3750 ahead of UK/US PMI
GBP/USD has been under some pressure amid fresh dollar strength, as markets digest President Biden's infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and manufacturing PMIS on both sides of the pond are eyed.
Gold forms a double-bottom near $1677-76 region, March lows
Gold survived the first test of YTD lows touched on March 8 and staged a goodish rebound on Wednesday, snapping two days of the losing streak. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and might cap the upside.
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.
Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady
Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.