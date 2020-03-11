Gold Price Analysis: Steadily climbs to session tops, inching closer to $1670 level

- Gold regains traction and recovers a major part of the overnight downfall.
- The set-up support prospects for the resumption of the previous uptrend.
Gold regained some positive traction on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of losing streak. The precious metal recovered a major part of the overnight slide to the $1642 support area, which coincides with 200-hour SMA and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Currently placed near session tops, around the $1667-68 region, the commodity is now be looking to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have just started moving in the positive territory and further support prospects for additional gains.
Meanwhile, oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts – though have been correcting from higher levels – are still holding in the bullish territory. A subsequent move beyond the $1673 horizontal resistance will add credence to the constructive set-up and set the stage for the resumption of the recent bullish trajectory.
Above the mentioned barrier, bulls are likely to aim back towards the $1700 mark amid a fresh leg down in the equity markets and the US Treasury bond yields, which tend to underpin demand for the non-yielding yellow metal's perceived safe-haven demand.
Gold 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1666.08
|Today Daily Change
|16.85
|Today Daily Change %
|1.02
|Today daily open
|1649.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1623.25
|Daily SMA50
|1586.1
|Daily SMA100
|1532.91
|Daily SMA200
|1495.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1680.76
|Previous Daily Low
|1641.98
|Previous Weekly High
|1692.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1575.58
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1656.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1665.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1633.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1618.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1595.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1672.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1696.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1711.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
