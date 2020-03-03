Gold Price Analysis: Steadily climbs to session tops, further beyond $1600 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold built on its intraday positive move and moved beyond 50-hour SMA.
  • The technical set-up might have shifted in favour of intraday bullish traders.

Gold edged higher through the mid-European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1600 round-figure mark.

Over the past two trading session, the precious metal has been attracting some dip-buying near a support marked by a short-term ascending trend-line on the 1-hourly chart.

A subsequent move beyond 50-hour SMA might have shifted the intraday bias back in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for some additional gains for the commodity.

However, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing high, around the $1611 region, before positioning for any further appreciating move.

The latter coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1689-$1563 downfall, which should now act as a key pivotal point for the commodity's next leg of a directional move.

Gold 1-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1604.91
Today Daily Change 19.13
Today Daily Change % 1.21
Today daily open 1585.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1595.21
Daily SMA50 1568.05
Daily SMA100 1522.65
Daily SMA200 1484.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1611.1
Previous Daily Low 1575.58
Previous Weekly High 1689.4
Previous Weekly Low 1562.94
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1589.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1597.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 1570.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 1555.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 1535.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 1606.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 1626.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 1641.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Signatures