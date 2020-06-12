Gold Price Analysis: Steadily climbs to $1740 level, closer to overnight swing highs

- Gold managed to attract some dip-buying near the $1722 support area.
- Bulls largely shrugged off a solid rebound in the global equity markets.
- The near-term technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday and edged higher for the fourth session on the previous five. The uptick reinforced the $1722-20 pivotal support and assisted the commodity to reverse the previous day's modest losses. The intraday positive move seemed rather unaffected by a solid rebound in the global equity markets. Bulls even shrugged off a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which tend to undermine the non-yielding yellow metal.
Meanwhile, bullish oscillators on hourly/daily charts remained supportive of the momentum and support prospects for additional gains. A subsequent move beyond the $1745 area (overnight swing high) will add credence to the constructive outlook. Above the mentioned level, the metal seems all set to surpass an intermediate resistance near the $1750 horizontal level before bulls eventually aim back towards retesting multi-year tops, around the $1765 region.
On the flip side, the $1728 level seems to act as immediate support and any subsequent fall towards the $1722-20 region might still be seen as a buying opportunity. Failure to defend the mentioned support might now be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The commodity might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards challenging the $1700 round-figure mark with some intermediate support near the $1708 horizontal level.
Gold 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1739.24
|Today Daily Change
|12.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|1726.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1723.52
|Daily SMA50
|1706.68
|Daily SMA100
|1648.82
|Daily SMA200
|1573.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1744.75
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.74
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1730.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1735.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1708.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1740.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1754.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1763.55
