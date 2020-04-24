Gold Price Analysis: Slips below weekly support trendline, but still above $1,700

  • Gold snaps two-day winning streak, registers mild losses following the support line break.
  • 200-HMA on the sellers’ radars ahead of $1,700 round-figures.
  • Immediate falling trend line from the weekly top guards the recovery moves.

Gold prices drop to $1,722.80, down 0.45% on a day, during the Asian session on Friday. The bullion recently broke the weekly rising support line, now resistance.

As a result, sellers can aim for a 200-HMA level of $1,707 if they manage to dominate below Wednesday’s top surrounding $1,718.75.

In a case where the precious metal remains weak under 200-HMA, $1,700 and $1,698/97 can entertain the bears ahead of recalling the weekly bottom near $1,661.

Alternatively, an immediate falling trend line from Thursday’s top, at $1,730.50 now, may question the recovery moves beyond the support-turned-resistance line of $1,726.

If at all bulls manage to keep the helm beyond $1,730.50, odds of them refreshing the seven-year high above $1,748 can’t be ruled out.

Gold hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1722.87
Today Daily Change -7.77
Today Daily Change % -0.45%
Today daily open 1730.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1665.05
Daily SMA50 1624.78
Daily SMA100 1578.5
Daily SMA200 1532.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1739
Previous Daily Low 1707.59
Previous Weekly High 1747.82
Previous Weekly Low 1679.7
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1727
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1719.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 1712.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 1694.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 1681.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 1743.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 1757.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 1775.31

 

 

