Gold Price Analysis: Sidelined near $1,975 amid signs of buyer exhaustion

Gold lacks clear directional bias for the second day.

Monday's Doji candle is indicative of buyer exhaustion.

Daily chart indicators continue to report overbought conditions.

Gold is currently trading sidelined near $1,975, having witnessed a two-way business and a flat close on Monday.

Essentially, the yellow metal created a Doji candle on Monday, which comprises long wicks and a small or negligible body. The Doji candle is widely considered to be a sign of indecision in the market place.

In this case, however, the candle has appeared at record highs and following a meteoric rise from $1,450 to $1,988 and indicates buyer exhaustion.

That, alongside overbought readings on key indicators like the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) and slow stochastic, suggests scope for price pullback.

Moreover, the short-term trend would turn bearish if prices end Tuesday below $1,960 – the low of Monday’s Doji candle. That would expose the support of the 200-hour simple moving average, currently at $1,938.

On the higher side, $2,000 is a key hurdle. The bulls may have a tough time establishing a strong foothold above the psychological resistance amid overbought conditions.

Daily chart

Trend: Bull exhaustion

Technical levels