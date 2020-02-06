Gold Price Analysis: Sellers look for entry below 200-bar SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold fails to extend the bounce off 12-day low.
  • The short-term falling trend line exerts downside pressure.
  • Monthly horizontal support could question sellers below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

Gold prices remain mildly weak to $1,554.70 ahead of the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal recovered from a multi-day low on Wednesday but failed to extend the pullback beyond a three-day-old resistance line afterward.

Even so, the bears are waiting for entry as the quote stays above 200-bar SMA level of $1,549, a break of which could drag it towards $1,538/36 support-zone.

Should there be additional weakness past-$1,536, December 31, 2019 low near $1,517 and $1,500 will lure the sellers.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 50% Fibonacci retracement of early-January rise, at $1,564.30 now, can escalate the previous day’s rise towards monthly top surrounding $1,594 and $1,600 round-figure.

Given the bullion’s ability to stay positive above $1,600, the yearly top close to $1,612 could be the buyers’ favorite.

Gold four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1554.6
Today Daily Change -2.42
Today Daily Change % -0.16%
Today daily open 1557.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1563.42
Daily SMA50 1522.01
Daily SMA100 1504.91
Daily SMA200 1456.19
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1562.46
Previous Daily Low 1547.56
Previous Weekly High 1589.79
Previous Weekly Low 1563.46
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1556.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1553.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 1548.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 1540.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 1534
Daily Pivot Point R1 1563.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 1570.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 1578.7

 

 

