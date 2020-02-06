Gold Price Analysis: Sellers look for entry below 200-bar SMA

- Gold fails to extend the bounce off 12-day low.
- The short-term falling trend line exerts downside pressure.
- Monthly horizontal support could question sellers below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
Gold prices remain mildly weak to $1,554.70 ahead of the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal recovered from a multi-day low on Wednesday but failed to extend the pullback beyond a three-day-old resistance line afterward.
Even so, the bears are waiting for entry as the quote stays above 200-bar SMA level of $1,549, a break of which could drag it towards $1,538/36 support-zone.
Should there be additional weakness past-$1,536, December 31, 2019 low near $1,517 and $1,500 will lure the sellers.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 50% Fibonacci retracement of early-January rise, at $1,564.30 now, can escalate the previous day’s rise towards monthly top surrounding $1,594 and $1,600 round-figure.
Given the bullion’s ability to stay positive above $1,600, the yearly top close to $1,612 could be the buyers’ favorite.
Gold four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1554.6
|Today Daily Change
|-2.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|1557.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1563.42
|Daily SMA50
|1522.01
|Daily SMA100
|1504.91
|Daily SMA200
|1456.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1562.46
|Previous Daily Low
|1547.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1589.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1563.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1556.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1553.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1548.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1540.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1563.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1570.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1578.7
