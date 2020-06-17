Gold Price Analysis: Pushing against session highs at $1,730

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  •  Gold futures’ regain lost ground to push against session highs at $1,730.
  • XAU/USD bounces up with equity markets mixed as risk sentiment fades.

Gold futures bounced at $1,712 lows after a weak opening on Wednesday and have managed to regain lost ground to consolidate right below session highs at $1,730, barely changed through the day. XAU/USD dropped sharply on the Asian and early European sessions with stock markets in green, to find support at $1,712 and regain lost ground with the major US indexes mixed.

So far, the pair remains limited below the mentioned $1,730 level which is closing the path towards early June highs at $1,745 ahead of multi-year highs at $1,765.

On the downside, below $1,712, the pair might gain bearish traction and aim towards June 15 lows at $1,704 and then towards $1,685 on its way to early June lows at $1,670.

 

XAU/USD 4-hour chart

XAU/USD 4-hour chart

XAU/USD key levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1726.66
Today Daily Change -1.12
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1727.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1721.72
Daily SMA50 1712.54
Daily SMA100 1653.49
Daily SMA200 1576.53
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1732.9
Previous Daily Low 1716.75
Previous Weekly High 1744.75
Previous Weekly Low 1677.73
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1726.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1722.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 1718.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 1709.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 1702.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 1734.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 1741.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 1751.02

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD nears 1.25 amid coronavirus, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD nears 1.25 amid coronavirus, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, falling amid concerns about a slow return to normal in the US and the UK, as well as the Brexit deadlock. UK inflation met expectations with 0.5% in May. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.12 amid US coronavirus worries

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.12 amid US coronavirus worries

EUR/USD is trading down, closer to 1.12. The safe-haven dollar is rising as Florida and Texas reported accelerating coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Tensions between India and China, as well as in the Korean peninsula are elevated. 

EUR/USD News

Gold: Moves back closer to session tops, just below $1725 level

Gold: Moves back closer to session tops, just below $1725 level

Gold has managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground to the $1712 area and has now moved well within the striking distance of daily tops.

Gold News

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD holding two crucial trendlines, ready for another go at $10,000

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD holding two crucial trendlines, ready for another go at $10,000

Bitcoin is in a daily downtrend and is not seeing a lot of action today on June 17. The lowest point today was $9,359 and the high was $9,559. Bitcoin bulls are still not worried in the long-term as most fundamentals are positive.

Read more

Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown

Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown

Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures