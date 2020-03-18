Gold Price Analysis: Pressured below $1,550 as MACD teases the bears

- Gold prices fail to clear the weekly resistance line.
- 100-hour EMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement add to the upside barriers.
- Sellers will look for entry below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, will target November 2019 low in that case.
Gold prices ease further below $1,550 to $1,528.70 during the pre-European session on Wednesday. In doing so the bullion takes U-turn from one-week-old resistance line amid MACD edging closer to the bearish signals.
That said, sellers will look for entry below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of March 09-16 fall, at $1,510, whereas the recent low near $1,451 and November 2019 bottom close to $1,445 could lure the bears next.
It should, however, be noted that the precious metal’s extended declines below $1,445 will make it vulnerable to revisit August 2019 low near 1,400.
Alternatively, a confluence of 100-hour EMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement close to $1,546/48 will offer an additional filter to the upside moves past-$1,535, comprising the aforementioned resistance line.
During the price rally beyond $1,548, 200-hour EMA and 50% of Fibonacci retracement near $1,578 will be the key to watch.
Gold hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1528.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1528.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1616.93
|Daily SMA50
|1587.13
|Daily SMA100
|1535.95
|Daily SMA200
|1500.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1554.06
|Previous Daily Low
|1465.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1703.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1504.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1520.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1499.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1478.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1427.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1390.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1566.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1604.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1654.95
